Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.78

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $6.93. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 14,074 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMTV. TheStreet lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,415,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,707,259.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 770,299 shares of company stock worth $3,302,777. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 38.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 179,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.