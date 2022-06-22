Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.20. Power REIT shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 1,178 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Power REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Aegis dropped their price target on Power REIT from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Power REIT alerts:

The company has a market cap of $57.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PW. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 357,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,596,000 after purchasing an additional 104,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 61,087 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power REIT Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.