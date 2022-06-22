Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.47. Enservco shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 13,723 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

