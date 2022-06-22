Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as high as C$5.50. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87.
Mosaic Capital Company Profile (CVE:M)
