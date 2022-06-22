Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.50

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as high as C$5.50. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

