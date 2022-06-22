Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $334.50

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 334.50 ($4.10) and traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.14). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.14), with a volume of 2,839 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 334.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 345.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £554.81 million and a PE ratio of -150.00.

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

