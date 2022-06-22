Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $334.50

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 334.50 ($4.10) and traded as high as GBX 338 ($4.14). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.14), with a volume of 2,839 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 334.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 345.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £554.81 million and a PE ratio of -150.00.
About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)
See Also
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Irish Continental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Continental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.