Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.47

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and traded as high as $23.71. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 1,580,537 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $237,000.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.