Pensionfund Sabic Has $820,000 Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,236,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after buying an additional 2,387,677 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,657,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

IRT stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.