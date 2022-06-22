Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Position Lessened by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

DOC opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

