Pensionfund Sabic Has $688,000 Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,998 shares of company stock worth $5,191,570 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.28 and a beta of 0.83.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACC. Capital One Financial lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.