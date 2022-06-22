Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

