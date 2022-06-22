Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 2,071 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,056,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,604,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,038 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,047 shares of company stock worth $1,720,246. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

