Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of ANF stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $974.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANF. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.