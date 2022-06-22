5,247 Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,396 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 477,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 439,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after purchasing an additional 139,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $46,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.31. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OAS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.50.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

