Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,335 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.00. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

