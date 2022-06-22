Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Increased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.20.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $230.31 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.35 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.71.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

