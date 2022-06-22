Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $3,445,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SciPlay by 18.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 483,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in SciPlay by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 111,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SciPlay by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCPL. Truist Financial raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. SciPlay Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.24.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

