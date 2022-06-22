14,637 Shares in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HNDL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 241,895 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $26.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

