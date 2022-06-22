Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $973,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 441.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $222.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

