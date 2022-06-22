Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes $210,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

NYSE BG opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.