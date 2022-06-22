CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 1,825 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,927,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $94,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after buying an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $53,812,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Hasbro by 3,248.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 424,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 412,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

