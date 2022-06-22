Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 62,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.9% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

