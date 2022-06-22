Oakworth Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

