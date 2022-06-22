Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 728 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

ETN stock opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $124.57 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

