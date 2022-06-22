Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,245 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,245 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

