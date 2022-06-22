Oakworth Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,704,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

