Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $32,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after purchasing an additional 744,664 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 86,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $87.94 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.75 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

