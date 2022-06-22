Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average is $79.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

