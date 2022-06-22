Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 6,978 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in DraftKings by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in DraftKings by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in DraftKings by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.52.

DKNG stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

