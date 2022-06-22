Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,366 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after buying an additional 85,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SAP by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,945,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the period.
SAP opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($126.32) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($109.47) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
