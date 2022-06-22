Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,366 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after buying an additional 85,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SAP by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,945,000 after purchasing an additional 47,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the period.

SAP opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($126.32) to €110.00 ($115.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($142.11) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($109.47) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

