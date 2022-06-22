NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stake Cut by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,285,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,944,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,050,000 after acquiring an additional 953,733 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,508 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,913,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,405,000 after acquiring an additional 464,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,390,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,347,000 after purchasing an additional 241,058 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.