Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $264.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

