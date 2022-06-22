Veriti Management LLC Purchases 363 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 23,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 39.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in Capital One Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 19,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.14. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

