Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of ADM opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.53. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.