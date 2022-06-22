Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $302.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.43. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

