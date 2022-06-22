Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,570,000 after acquiring an additional 827,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,453,000 after acquiring an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at $26,967,127.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $1,480,470.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,163.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,220 shares of company stock worth $6,452,340. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

ALKS opened at $27.65 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

