Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,066.93

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,066.93 ($37.57) and traded as low as GBX 2,808 ($34.39). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 2,876 ($35.23), with a volume of 231,002 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,835 ($46.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.00) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($48.75) to GBX 3,650 ($44.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,527 ($43.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,879.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,065.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In other news, insider Kjersti Wiklund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($30.56) per share, with a total value of £37,425 ($45,841.50).

Spectris Company Profile (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

