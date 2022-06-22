Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.77 and traded as low as C$0.72. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 2,176 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

