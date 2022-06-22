Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,763.44

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,763.44 ($33.85) and traded as low as GBX 2,174 ($26.63). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,192 ($26.85), with a volume of 92,506 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPLM. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,600 ($31.85) to GBX 2,450 ($30.01) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($39.20) to GBX 3,360 ($41.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($31.85) to GBX 2,450 ($30.01) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($40.30) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,010 ($36.87).

Get Diploma alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,565.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,759.38. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.