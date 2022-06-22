Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.89

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.89 and traded as low as C$25.71. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.04, with a volume of 90,713 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 2.2091686 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.79%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$273,917.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$602,060.20.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

