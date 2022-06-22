New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Hologic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hologic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

