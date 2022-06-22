Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $189.70

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.70 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 172.38 ($2.11). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.20), with a volume of 130,115 shares.

The company has a market cap of £186.26 million and a P/E ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.46.

In other news, insider Rita Dhut acquired 1,775 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £3,283.75 ($4,022.23).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

