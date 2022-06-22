Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average of $145.67. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $227.50 to $209.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.