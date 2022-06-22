PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.76

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.76 and traded as low as C$5.26. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 16,458 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$290.11 million and a PE ratio of 21.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$112.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.50 million. Equities analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$249,123.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,295,813.61. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total value of C$26,495.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,179,842.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $92,250 and have sold 147,372 shares worth $911,044.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

