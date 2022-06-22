381 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

