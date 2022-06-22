New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.06 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY opened at $175.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.40. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.31.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

