Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,753.98

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,753.98 ($21.48) and traded as low as GBX 1,342.50 ($16.44). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,342.50 ($16.44), with a volume of 454,343 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($35.34) to GBX 2,700 ($33.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($31.17) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,501.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,745.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 57.30 ($0.70) per share. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.93%. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In related news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($18.88), for a total value of £109,734.61 ($134,412.80). Also, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan acquired 10,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,465 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £146,500 ($179,446.35).

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.