Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $146.05

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €146.05 ($153.74) and traded as low as €114.16 ($120.17). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €115.78 ($121.87), with a volume of 2,255,469 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($147.37) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($138.95) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($189.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €130.03 and its 200 day moving average is €145.83.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

