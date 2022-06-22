Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.66

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.66 ($96.48) and traded as low as €89.72 ($94.44). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €89.72 ($94.44), with a volume of 3,072,806 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of €94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €91.67. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI)
Featured Stories
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.