Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,647 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average of $145.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

