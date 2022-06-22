Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,647 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average of $145.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
