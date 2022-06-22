Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

